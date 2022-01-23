Manish Sisodia Hints At Delhi Schools Reopening. Here’s What The Minister Said

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi school reopening update (representational)

Delhi School Reopening: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday hinted that schools in the national capital may reopen soon, as a large number of students have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the number of cases are declining. "As most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated, a proposal may be placed before DDMA for reopening of schools," the minister said.

Around 85 per cent students of Delhi government schools in the age-group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated till January 21.

"In 12 out of the 15 education districts, 85 per cent students of Delhi government schools have been vaccinated and there are about 300 schools where 90 per cent eligible students have got the jab," Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said.

"Teachers are are taking care of not just education but also vaccination of students. 100% vaccination of students will help us in shifting from online education to offline,” the minister added.

The vaccination drive for the age group of 15-18 years in Delhi began from January 3. While 85 per cent of government school students have been vaccinated, the vaccination drive in private schools has not even achieved the 50 per cent target.

"Only 42% of eligible students have been vaccinated in private schools till January 21. Private schools have about 3.5 lakh eligible students for COVID vaccination, but not even 2 lakhs have been vaccinated till date. Even aided schools haven't fared well. So far only 57% of students have been vaccinated in aided schools," an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 1-12 and pre-primary students will reopen tomorrow for offline classes. Colleges are also likely to reopen soon.

The Uttar Pradesh government, on the other hand, has decided to extend the closure of schools and colleges till January-end.