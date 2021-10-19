Manish Sisodia Felicitates IGDTUW Students; Urges College Students To Mentor Government School Students

Manish Sisodia felicitates IGDTUW students for completing Education Mentoring Programme

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has felicitated students of Indra Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) for completing the Delhi Government’s Education Mentoring Programme. The Education Mentoring Programme was launched in March this year, and under it engineering students of IGDTUW enrolled to provide STEM mentoring for six months to girls of Delhi government schools. As many as 250 students of IGDTUW became mentors for more than 1,000 girls studying Science in Classes 11 and 12 in Delhi government schools.

Under the Education Mentoring Programme, girls who had recently cleared the JEE exam had the opportunity to share their experience, learnings and advice with students who were preparing for the engineering entrance test.

The mentoring curriculum, as per an official statement, included various aspects of STEM higher education— the available choices of courses in STEM, the entrance exams, the examination patterns, preparation needed for entrance exams, resources available for preparation, financial aid schemes of government, how to deal with exam pressure and stress, time management, techniques for better focus among other themes.

As per data shared by the Delhi Government today, in a survey conducted before the programme it was found that only 38 per cent girls knew about the timeline for all their target entrance exams, and after the programme this number went up to 91 per cent.

It further added only 21 per cent students had any idea about the nature of papers they had to answer to clear the entrance exams, but later this number went up to 99 per cent.

Students also reported that their communication, self-motivation, confidence and time management skills significantly improved after continuous mentoring for the past 6 months.

The programme had profound impact not just in the lives of the girls who received mentoring but also the students who chose to enrol in the programme as mentors.

At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister distributed certificates and mementos to the Mentors from the programme and said, “You children are the real treasure of our country. I see the excitement to do something for the nation in all your eyes. It is my responsibility to give you the opportunity to fulfil these dreams. Our education system has perfected its ability to cater to the top 5% of our students. But you and I need to work hard to make sure that all 100% of our children have the opportunity to fulfil their potential. I urge all of you to now go back and motivate all your friends to become Mentors too. Education needs to become a people’s revolution!"