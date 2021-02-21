Manish Sisodia Felicitates Delhi School Teachers

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia met a group of teachers and instructors today who have been chosen as the ‘Talents of Department of Education’ or ‘Talents of DoE’ for their exceptional work in their respective fields. He held a chat with the teachers and discussed the status of education in their respective fields.

‘Talents of Department of Education’ is an initiative by the Delhi Education Ministry that picks out the exceptionally talented teachers of the capital city in different fields and felicates them with medals and awards. Such teachers are being given state-level recognition.

He also met the state skating champion named Golu who is a son of a daily wager and felicitated him with a medal and certificate.

Golu studies in a government school situated in Mukherjee Nagar and teaches skating to the junior kids. He was awarded by the Delhi Education Department.

Mr Sisodia shared about the event on his official Twitter handle.

Manish Sisodia has been taking various initiatives to improve the state education system. From introducing the ‘Happiness Class’ in the schools where students turn into teachers and help conducting the classes, allowing the guest teachers to work till the age of 60 years, and conducting surprise visits to the schools for inspection.