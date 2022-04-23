  • Home
Manish Sisodia Distributes Laptops To Over 5,000 Specially-Abled Students Of Delhi Govt Schools

The scheme covers specially-abled children under 21 categories and helps them enhance their learning capabilities and productivity, the statement said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 23, 2022 12:00 am IST | Source: PTI

Education Minister Manish Sisodia distributing laptops to specially-abled children
Image credit: twitter.com/msisodia
New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia distributed laptops and other learning aids on Friday to over 5,000 children with special needs studying in schools run by the city government, according to an official statement. The initiative was carried out under the Delhi government's Talent Promotion Policy through which children with special needs are provided support in the form of suitable aids, equipment and learning materials.

The scheme covers specially-abled children under 21 categories and helps them enhance their learning capabilities and productivity, the statement said. To facilitate the children with special needs (CWSN) studying in Delhi government schools, Sisodia distributed laptops, tablet computers, sports kits and teaching aids to 5,322 children of Classes 8 to 12.

"Children with special needs are determined to learn but they often face challenges in different aspects of life, which hinders their development and restricts them from participating at the community level. The Talent Promotion Scheme is a small step by the (Arvind) Kejriwal government to provide support to the special children in our schools and help them enhance their productivity and efficiency,"

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, said. He added that this effort will surely help them lead a better life. Sisodia said these special children are trying their best to learn and it is the government's duty to provide every possible support to them.

"They must not feel left out at any cost. It is the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that if nature has provided less resources and opportunities to any person, it is the government's duty to provide them an equal platform and support them in every given need. We are just following his vision," he said.

Along with the distribution of learning aids to the specially-abled children, a special exhibition was also organised that showcased the work of these children studying in Delhi government schools under skill areas like art, craft, business blasters, pre-vocational and vocational.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

