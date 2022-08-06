Manipur Schools To Reopen On August 8

All schools in Manipur will reopen for offline classes on August 8, as per notification. All government-run, government-aided and private schools will resume physical classes on that day, as per the notification issued on Friday by Education Commissioner (Schools) H Gyan Prakash. The order said that face masks were mandatory for students and teachers on campuses, and parents should not send their wards having COVID-19 symptoms to schools. All heads of schools should take necessary steps to vaccinate their teachers fully, including booster doses, it said. The government had last month shut schools for students up to class 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

