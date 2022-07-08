Manipur HSLC Result 2022 Declared, Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HSLC result at manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur today, July 8 announced the results for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Class 10 exam result 2022. The candidates can check the HSLC result 2022 and download the Class 10 scorecard on the official website- manresults.nic.in using the roll number.

To download HSLC scorecard, candidates need to click on Class 10 result link, and enter the roll number. HSLC, 10th result 2022 once released, will appear on the screen. Download the HSLC scorecard, and take a print out for further reference. The HSLC exam was earlier held in May.

Manipur 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Go to manresults.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the link -- HSLC 2022 Result

Insert the roll number on the designated space on the next window

Submit and access the Manipur board Class 10th result

Download HSLC scorecard, and take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, the COHSEM Class 12 result was earlier announced on June 6. The Class 10, 12 exams were not held last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.