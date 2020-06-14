  • Home
Manipur Board HSLC (10th) result is expected soon. A source close to the board said that Manipur board may announce HSLC or class 10 board exam results on June 15, 2020.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 14, 2020 4:37 pm IST

Manipur HSLC Result 2020: Manipur Board Class 10 Result Expected Tomorrow
Manipur HSLC Result 2020 is expected tomorrow
New Delhi:

Manipur Board HSLC (10th) result is expected soon. A source close to the board said that Manipur board may announce HSLC or class 10 board exam results on June 15, 2020. Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has not made any official announcement yet. An update on the Manipur government exam result website, however, indicates that result may be announced soon.

Manipur HSLC result will be released on the official result portal, 'manresults.nic.in'. BOSEM began HSLC exams in the state on February 17 with English exam and concluded matric exams with language paper on March 5, 2020.

In 2019, the board declared Manipur 10th result on May 18. This year, however, the results seem to have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdown to ensure its containment.

Last year, 74.69 per cent students passed in the Manipur Board 10th exam. The pass percentage among boys was 78.93 per cent and among girls it was 76.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) will conduct exams for remaining class 12 papers in July.

COHSEM began HSC or 12th exams on February 14 and had to postpone the last two papers scheduled on March 20 and March 23. The postponed exams will now be held on July 6 and July 7, 2020.

