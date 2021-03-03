Manipur Government Approves Reopening Of Schools For Class 6 To 8 Students From March 8

The Manipur Government has approved re-opening of schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from March 8, officials said on Wednesday. The schools in Manipur will reopen for students of Classes 6 to 8 by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of COVID-19.

Schools have reopened for students of Class 9 to 12 from January 27, they said.

Schools are also allowed to come up with their own system of evaluation for students of Class 6 to 9 in lieu of the annual examination for promotion to the next higher class, the officials said.