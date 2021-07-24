Manipur Declares Class 12 Result

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, or CHSE, Manipur, has declared the Class 12th results today. The results are available on the council's website -- manresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 24, 2021 4:07 pm IST

Manipur Declares Class 12 Result
Manipur declares Class 12th result today at manresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, has announced the Class 12 results today, July 24. Students can check Class 12 result 2021 Manipur board on the official result website of the council -- manresults.nic.in. Students can access the Class 12 result 2021 Manipur board with their roll numbers.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The results have been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria as the Manipur Class 12th exams were cancelled considering the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Initially scheduled to start from May 5, the Manipur Class 12th exams were first postponed and later on June were altogether cancelled.

How To Check Class 12th Manipur Results?

  • Go to manresults.nic.in
  • On the HomePage, click on the link -- Higher Secondary Examination 2021 (Declared on 24/07/2021)
  • Insert the roll number on the designated space on the next window
  • Submit and access the Manipur board Class 12th result

As the board exams were cancelled due to the Covid situation and the Supreme Court guideline to declare the results by July 31, has made several boards to declare results in a time-bound manner. Today, CISCE which conducts the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams, has also declared the results of the cancelled exams, The Rajasthan board as well have declared the results of the cancelled Class 12th exams today.

Manipur Class 12 result
