Class 12 Manipur result will be announced today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, website -- manresults.nic.in will host Class 12 results. Students can access the Class 12 Manipur board results by using the roll numbers mentioned in the council’s Class 12 admit cards. Around 28,000 students await the Manipur Class 12th results this year.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur had to reschedule the Class 12 exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. A few papers scheduled for March 22-23 had to be postponed and conducted between July 6 and July 7.

Manipur Class 12th Result: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- manresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the Manipur board Class 12 admit card

STEP 3: Submit and view the Class 12 Manipur board results

How To Check Manipur Class 12th Result On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Manipur

STEP 3: Select class and stream

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the Manipur Class 12 results 2020

However, students accessing their Class 12 Manipur board result 2020 from the private portals are advised to cross-check from the official source for authentication.

The Manipur board HSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 15. Around 38,000 students took the Manipur HSLC Class 10 exams this year. Rashmi Nandeibam who scored 579 marks out of 600 is the state topper. The Manipur Class 10 exams were held between February 17 and March 5.