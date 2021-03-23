Manipur Class 12 Board Exams From May 5; Here’s Detailed Date Sheet

Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur releases Class 12 exam dates at cohsem.nic.in

Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has released the Class 12 board exam time-table. The Manipur Higher Secondary examinations will begin from May 5, 2021, and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 12 Manipur board Class 12 examinations will continue till June 9, 2021.

As per the Manipur board Class 12 exam dates, the board exams will be held between 10 am and 1 pm. For question papers of 100 or 70 marks, Manipur board will provide 3 hours to complete the question paper and for the papers of 40 marks, the exam duration will be 2 hours. The Manipur board Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will start with the English paper on May 5. Although the Manipur Class 12 theory subjects will end on June 9 with the Elective Language papers, the practical exams will be held from June 8 to June 20, 2021.

Manipur Class 12 Date Sheet