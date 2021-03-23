Manipur Class 12 Board Exams From May 5; Here’s Detailed Date Sheet

  • Home
Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has released the Class 12 exam time-table for the state board exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 2:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur releases Class 12 exam dates at cohsem.nic.in
New Delhi:

Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has released the Class 12 board exam time-table. The Manipur Higher Secondary examinations will begin from May 5, 2021, and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 12 Manipur board Class 12 examinations will continue till June 9, 2021.

As per the Manipur board Class 12 exam dates, the board exams will be held between 10 am and 1 pm. For question papers of 100 or 70 marks, Manipur board will provide 3 hours to complete the question paper and for the papers of 40 marks, the exam duration will be 2 hours. The Manipur board Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will start with the English paper on May 5. Although the Manipur Class 12 theory subjects will end on June 9 with the Elective Language papers, the practical exams will be held from June 8 to June 20, 2021.

Manipur Class 12 Date Sheet

Dates

Subject

May 5, 2021

English

May 7, 2021

MIL

May 11, 2021

Physics
Political Science
Accountancy

May 18, 2021

Education
Chemistry
Business Studies

May 20, 2021

Music
Statistics

May 22, 2021

Computer Science
Philosophy

May 25, 2021

Mathematics

May 27, 2021

Economics
Anthropology

May 29, 2021

History
Biology

June 1, 2021

Biotechnology
Physical Health, Education and Sports
Psychology

June 3, 2021

Home Science

June 5, 2021

Thang-ta
Engineering Drawing
Sociology

June 7, 2021

Geography, Geology

June 9, 2021

Elective Languages

