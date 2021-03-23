Manipur Class 12 Board Exams From May 5; Here’s Detailed Date Sheet
Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has released the Class 12 exam time-table for the state board exams.
Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has released the Class 12 board exam time-table. The Manipur Higher Secondary examinations will begin from May 5, 2021, and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 12 Manipur board Class 12 examinations will continue till June 9, 2021.
As per the Manipur board Class 12 exam dates, the board exams will be held between 10 am and 1 pm. For question papers of 100 or 70 marks, Manipur board will provide 3 hours to complete the question paper and for the papers of 40 marks, the exam duration will be 2 hours. The Manipur board Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will start with the English paper on May 5. Although the Manipur Class 12 theory subjects will end on June 9 with the Elective Language papers, the practical exams will be held from June 8 to June 20, 2021.
Manipur Class 12 Date Sheet
Dates
Subject
May 5, 2021
English
May 7, 2021
MIL
May 11, 2021
Physics
May 18, 2021
Education
May 20, 2021
Music
May 22, 2021
Computer Science
May 25, 2021
Mathematics
May 27, 2021
Economics
May 29, 2021
History
June 1, 2021
Biotechnology
June 3, 2021
Home Science
June 5, 2021
Thang-ta
June 7, 2021
Geography, Geology
June 9, 2021
Elective Languages