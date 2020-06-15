Image credit: Shutterstock Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 expected by 2 pm

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) by 2 pm today. Students can check the BSEM HSLC result 2020 through Manipur’s board official websites, manresults.nic.in and bosem.in , by logging in with their roll number. Over 38,000 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year. More than 19,000 girls and 19,000 boys had appeared for the exams. The Manipur HSLC exams were held between February 17 to March 5.

Usually, the results are declared by May but this year the evaluation process got delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak also forced the Manipur Board to postpone two Class 12 exams, scheduled on March 20 and March 23, to July.

Students can check the Manipur board 10th result 2020 through the official websites by entering their roll numbers. Follow these steps to check your results.

Step 1: Go to manresults.nic.in or bosem.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10th results link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click submit

Step 4: The website will take you to your results

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference

Alternatively, students can also check results through private portals such as indiaresults.com, in case the official websites are unresponsive due to high traffic. However, candidates are advised to cross-check their results with the official websites once it is restored. Here’s how to check results through private portals

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com or any similar website

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 3: Click submit and the website will take you to your results.

Step 4: Save a copy for future reference

Last year, 74.69% out of 37,138 students had passed the class 10 board exams. Thuobal and Kakching districts had registered the highest pass percentage with 82.09%. Bhumika Shamurailatpam topped the exams with 572 marks.