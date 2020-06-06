Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Result Soon

The Manipur HSLC result will be available on the website manresults.nic.in Manipur HSLC Result 2020 Link

Manipur Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 result soon. The Board’s official result hosting website says the result is coming soon. The Class 10 exam is also known as HSLC or Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate exam in Manipur. The HSLC result will be available on the website manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSLC Result 2020 Link

Class 12 exam in Manipur is not over yet; the exam was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur will conduct the exam for remaining papers on July 6 and 7.

As per reports, the evaluation of Class 10 answer papers had begun in April.

The Board had released the answer keys of all subjects of the HSLC exam on March 11.

Last year the Manipur Class 10 result was announced on May 18. A total of 37,138 students had appeared for the HSLC exam in Manipur, out of which 27,740 students had passed. The overall pass percent was 74.69 per cent. The pass percentage among boys is 78.93 per cent and among girls is 76.54 per cent.

Last year government schools had recorded 53.77 per cent pass percentage, aided schools had recorded 62.07 per cent pass percentage. Private schools had the highest pass per cent at 82.30 per cent.

Highest number of qualified students were from Thuobal and Kakching districts.

Bhumika Shamurailatpam was the state topper securing 572 marks. Two students - Sophiya Asem and Arvind Maibam- had secured second rank in the state. Moirangthem Julendia Devi was the third topper with 566 marks.

Meanwhile this year the Manipur government has approved the promotion of class 11 students of state schools to the next class.