Image credit: Twitter-- @NBirenSingh Manipur Chief Minister Felicitates 12-Year Old Who Cleared Class 10 HSLC Exam

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday felicitated a 12-year-old boy, who is the youngest student to clear the class 10 examination conducted by the state board of secondary education. Issac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei, who hails from Kangvai village of Churachandpur district cleared the High School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) examination with 72 per cent marks, the results of which were announced on Monday.

The chief minister tweeted, "Delighted to meet and felicitate Isaac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei of Kangvai village, Churachandpur District, who has become the youngest to crack Manipur HSLC (Class X) Examination 2020 at the age of 12 with 72 per cent marks. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

The minimum age to appear for class 10 examination, as per existing Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) rules is 15-years. A statement issued by Bosem Secretary Chithung Mary Thomas before the start of the HSLC examination had said that Issac was given permission as a special case to appear in the Class 10 examination.

The boy had earlier undergone a psychology test at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, the results of which showed him of having an IQ of 141 which is considered to indicate "of superior intellect and development functioning".