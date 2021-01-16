  • Home
  • Education
  • Manipur Cabinet Approves Reopening Of Schools, Colleges From January 27

Manipur Cabinet Approves Reopening Of Schools, Colleges From January 27

The Manipur Government has decided that schools and colleges in the state will reopen from January 27 by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of COVID-19.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 16, 2021 12:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Odisha To Introduce Commerce At HS Level In 30 Adarsh Vidyalayas
Mizoram Schools To Restart On January 22, Churches To Reopen In February
Himachal Schools To Partially Open From Next Month
Nashik Coaching Classes Get Nod To Resume For Classes 9 To 12
Maharashtra: Schools For Classes 5 to 8 To Reopen From January 27
Government Survey: Nearly 10 Percent Of Delhi's Children Are Out Of School
Manipur Cabinet Approves Reopening Of Schools, Colleges From January 27
Manipur To Reopen Schools, Colleges From January 27
Imphal:

The Manipur Government has decided that schools and colleges in the state will reopen from January 27, an official said. The state Cabinet meeting on Friday chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh decided that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 to 12, the official said. It also decided that all colleges will also reopen from January 27 by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of COVID-19, a release issued by the Information and Public Relations department said.

The cabinet meeting held at Kamjong district headquarters also approved rules governing Manipur Private Security Services for providing private security to cash transportation activities, rules for banning unregulated deposits schemes and the Manipur Human Rights Commission Services Rules.

The meeting also agreed to conduct elections to the Autonomous District Council and Urban local bodies, the release said. During his visit to Kamjong district, the chief minister inaugurated 33/11 KV Sub-Stations of Nambashi, Nampisha and Gamnom villages. He also inaugurated the temporary office of SP, augmentation of water supply at Lairam Khullen and Khongjal under Jal Jeevan Mission, Kamjong Forest Division Office Complex and many other projects.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for Ima Market at Kamjong, Khambi to Nongman road, bailey bridge over Changkhong river, bailey bridge over Tuyungbi river on Hongbai to Kangoi road and many other projects, the release added.

Click here for more Education News
Manipur School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB 2021: Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Exam Admit Cards; Details Here
BSEB 2021: Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Exam Admit Cards; Details Here
Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards Timetable For Classes 10, 12
Live | Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards Timetable For Classes 10, 12
Odisha To Introduce Commerce At HS Level In 30 Adarsh Vidyalayas
Odisha To Introduce Commerce At HS Level In 30 Adarsh Vidyalayas
Improve Infrastructure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Tells School Education Department
Improve Infrastructure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Tells School Education Department
NTA To Close JEE Main 2021 Application Window Today; Details Here
NTA To Close JEE Main 2021 Application Window Today; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................