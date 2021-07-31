  • Home
  • Education
  • Manipur Board Releases Class 10 Result 2021 Today

Manipur Board Releases Class 10 Result 2021 Today

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, has declared the Manipur Class 10th results today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 7:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Manipur Cancels Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
Manipur Board Exam 2021: Students Can Collect Classes 10, 11 Admit Cards Till May 10
Manipur Chief Minister Felicitates 12-Year Old Who Cleared Class 10 HSLC Exam
Manipur HSLC Results Declared, Pass Percentage 65.34
BOSEM Manipur HSLC Results Declared, Available Online Now
Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 Date: Manipur HSLC Results Expected Today
Manipur Board Releases Class 10 Result 2021 Today
Manipur Class 10 HSLC results declared
New Delhi:

Class 10 Manipur board result has been announced today. Students can check the Class 10 HSLC Manipur board results on the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, website -- manresults.nic.in. To access the Class 10th Manipur board results, students have to use the roll numbers.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book. 

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur had to cancel the Class 10th board exams this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The result announced today has been derived on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

Manipur Class 10th Result: How to Check?

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- manresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated result link -- “High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021”

STEP 3: Insert the roll number on the next window

STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 10 Manipur board results

Manipur Board Class 10 Results Last Year

The Manipur board HSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 15, 2020. Around 38,000 students took the Manipur HSLC Class 10 exams last year. The pass percentage of boys was 70.88 per cent and that of girls was 66.76 per cent.

The board has already released the results of Class 12 Manipur exams on July 24.

Click here for more Education News
Manipur HSE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result Declared 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Out
Live | CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result Declared 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Out
Schools In Punjab To Resume For All Classes From August 2
Schools In Punjab To Resume For All Classes From August 2
Odisha CHSE Declares Class 12 Science, Commerce Results
Odisha CHSE Declares Class 12 Science, Commerce Results
Assam HSLC Result 2021: Pass percentage increases by over 10%
Assam HSLC Result 2021: Pass percentage increases by over 10%
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: UPMSP Results Direct Link Here
Live | UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: UPMSP Results Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................