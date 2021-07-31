Manipur Class 10 HSLC results declared

Class 10 Manipur board result has been announced today. Students can check the Class 10 HSLC Manipur board results on the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, website -- manresults.nic.in. To access the Class 10th Manipur board results, students have to use the roll numbers.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur had to cancel the Class 10th board exams this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The result announced today has been derived on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

Manipur Class 10th Result: How to Check?

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- manresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated result link -- “High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021”

STEP 3: Insert the roll number on the next window

STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 10 Manipur board results

Manipur Board Class 10 Results Last Year

The Manipur board HSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 15, 2020. Around 38,000 students took the Manipur HSLC Class 10 exams last year. The pass percentage of boys was 70.88 per cent and that of girls was 66.76 per cent.

The board has already released the results of Class 12 Manipur exams on July 24.