Manipur Board Exam 2021: Students Can Collect Classes 10, 11 Admit Cards Till May 10

Students can collect Manipur board exam admit cards till May 10

Students appearing for the Manipur board Class 10 and Class 11 exams will be able to collect the admit cards till May 10. The Council of Higher Secondary Education has been issuing the Higher Secondary, or Class 10, admit cards and Class 11 admit cards since April 22. The last date for collecting the admit cards from schools was April 27. However, the council has extended the admit card collection date till May 10.

School principals and private candidates will be required to visit the Council to collect the admit cards. The Council will also allow authorised persons to collect the Manipur board Class 10, 11 admit cards on their behalf.

Earlier the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were postponed in Manipur schools in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Class 12 board exams were scheduled to begin on May 5, while Class 10 exams were supposed to start from May 6. The exams were postponed considering the seriousness of the ever-increasing positive cases of COVID-19 and the impending threat caused by it, said an order issued by Commissioner (Education-S) T Ranjit Singh.

The Manipur Government has also announced summer vacation for all schools under the state board and higher secondary council from May 1 to May 31, 2021. All the government, aided and private schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur will remain closed for the entire month starting May 1.