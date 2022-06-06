Manipur Class 12 results announced

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the Class 12 results today, June 6. Students can check Class 12 result 2022 Manipur board on the official result website of the council -- manresults.nic.in. Students can access the Class 12 result 2022 Manipur board with the roll numbers as mentioned in the council’s Class 12th admit card. Manipur Board Class 12 result 2022 - Direct link

The Class 12 Manipur board exams were held in April-May 2022. The board last year could not conduct Class 12 exams due to Covid and the CHSE Manipur board exam result was announced based on alternative assessment criteria.

How To Check Class 12th Manipur Results?