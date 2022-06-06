  • Home
  • Education
  • Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022

Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, or CHSE, Manipur, has declared the Class 12th results today. The results are available on the council’s website -- manresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 3:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Manipur Declares Class 12 Result
Manipur 12th Result 2020: List Of Toppers In Science, Arts And Commerce
Manipur: 108 Students Secure 100 Marks In Class 12 Manipuri Language Paper
Manipur 12th Result 2020: Manipur Board HSE Result 2020 Today At Manresults.nic.in
Class 12 Result 2020 Manipur: CHSE Confirms Manipur Class 12th Result Date
Live
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Soon; Websites, Direct Link
Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022
Manipur Class 12 results announced
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the Class 12 results today, June 6. Students can check Class 12 result 2022 Manipur board on the official result website of the council -- manresults.nic.in. Students can access the Class 12 result 2022 Manipur board with the roll numbers as mentioned in the council’s Class 12th admit card. Manipur Board Class 12 result 2022 - Direct link

Latest:  Top Career Options after 12th based on your stream. Download Free!
Download Free: Best Courses After 12th Commerce, Arts and Science. Check Here
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The Class 12 Manipur board exams were held in April-May 2022. The board last year could not conduct Class 12 exams due to Covid and the CHSE Manipur board exam result was announced based on alternative assessment criteria.

How To Check Class 12th Manipur Results?

  1. Go to manresults.nic.in
  2. On the HomePage, click on the link -- Higher Secondary Examination 2022 Result
  3. Insert the roll number on the designated space on the next window
  4. Submit and access the Manipur board Class 12th result
Click here for more Education News
cohsem exam result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Soon; Websites, Direct Link
Live | UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Soon; Websites, Direct Link
West Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State-Run Universities
West Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State-Run Universities
AP Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exams From July 6; Special Classes To Prepare BSEAP Students
AP Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exams From July 6; Special Classes To Prepare BSEAP Students
Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Authorities Not To Cancel Admission Of Student In MBBS Course
Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Authorities Not To Cancel Admission Of Student In MBBS Course
RBSE 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Board Arts Scorecard Download Now
Live | RBSE 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Board Arts Scorecard Download Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................