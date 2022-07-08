  • Home
Manipur Board Declares Class 10 Results; 76 Per Cent Students Pass

Manipur Class 10 Result: Laishram Rahul of Catholic School Canchipur bagged the first position by securing 586 marks in the High School Leaving Certficate (HSLC) examination, officials said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 7:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

Manipur Class 10 result declared
Imphal:

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Friday announced the Class 10 final examination results, in which 76 per cent students were declared successful. Laishram Rahul of Catholic School Canchipur bagged the first position by securing 586 marks in the High School Leaving Certficate (HSLC) examination, officials said.

Over 39,000 students appeared in the HSLC 2022 across 192 centres in the state, they said. The examinations were held from April 7 to May 11, they added.

No student from the state-run schools could make it to the top 25, despite a marked improvement in their performance, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

manipur class 10 board result
