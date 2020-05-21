Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Subjects: Exams On July 6 And July 7

Image credit: Shutterstock Manipur Board 12th Exam Dates: Exams On July 6 And July 7

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has announced the exam dates for the remaining papers of Class 12. The council will conduct the exams over July 6 and July 7.

The council in a statement said that all concerned officers are informed “to make necessary preparation for the smooth and fair conduct” of the examinations.

The lockdown induced to control the spread of coronavirus had disrupted the academic calendar and delayed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations across states. However, on May 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed states to conduct the remaining board examinations provided they follow the prescribed safety guidelines. Since then, several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Manipur, have announced dates for the remaining exams.

Earlier, Manipur Government had decided to promote the students of Class 11 without taking the final exams to the next class.

Over half a dozen school boards have decided to conduct their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from May-end.