Manipur Board Announces Class 12 Board 2023 Exam Dates

Manipur Board Class 12 Board 2023 Exam: The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2023 11:13 am IST

Manipur Board Announces Class 12 Board 2023 Exam Dates
Manipur board Class 12 exam dates out
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has announced the Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 exams. The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023. The Class 12 Manipur board exams will start with the English paper on February 23 and get over with the Elective Languages paper -- Bengali, English, Hindi and Manipuri. The practical exams will be be held from April 1 to April 20, 2023. The official website - cohsem.nic.in has made the Manipur board 2023 Class 12 exam datesheets available.

The board while announcing the COHSEM Class 12 dates said that for papers of 100/70 marks, three hours time will be provided to students, while for papers of 40/30 marks, students will get two hours’ time. In addition to the Manipur board Class 12 exam dates, the board has also announced the Class 11 exam time table. The Manipur board 2023 Class 11 exams will be conducted between February 24 and April 5. The Class 11 Manipur board exam timing is 1 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

Exam Date and Day

Subjects: Morning Shift (10 AM to 1 PM)

February 23, 2023

English

February 25, 2023

MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)ORAlternative English

February 28, 2023

Education
Chemistry
Business Studies

March 3, 2023

History
Biology

March 6, 2023

Political Science
Physics
Accountancy

March 13, 2023

Mathematics

March 15, 2023

Economics
Anthropology

March 17, 2023

Human Ecology and Family Sciences

March 20, 2023

Thang-ta
Engineering
Drawing
Sociology

March 23, 2023

Fine Arts
Health and Physical Education
Statistics

March 25, 2023

Geography
Geology

March 28, 2023

Philosophy
Computer Science

March 30, 2023

Music
Psychology

April 1, 2023

Elective Language
Hindi
Manipuri
Bengali
English


The Class 12 Manipur board exam last year was held in April-May and results were declared on June 6.

Manipur Board 12th Examination
