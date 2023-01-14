Manipur Board Announces Class 12 Board 2023 Exam Dates
Manipur Board Class 12 Board 2023 Exam: The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has announced the Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 exams. The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023. The Class 12 Manipur board exams will start with the English paper on February 23 and get over with the Elective Languages paper -- Bengali, English, Hindi and Manipuri. The practical exams will be be held from April 1 to April 20, 2023. The official website - cohsem.nic.in has made the Manipur board 2023 Class 12 exam datesheets available.
The board while announcing the COHSEM Class 12 dates said that for papers of 100/70 marks, three hours time will be provided to students, while for papers of 40/30 marks, students will get two hours’ time. In addition to the Manipur board Class 12 exam dates, the board has also announced the Class 11 exam time table. The Manipur board 2023 Class 11 exams will be conducted between February 24 and April 5. The Class 11 Manipur board exam timing is 1 pm to 4 pm.
Manipur Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023
Exam Date and Day
Subjects: Morning Shift (10 AM to 1 PM)
February 23, 2023
English
February 25, 2023
MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)ORAlternative English
February 28, 2023
Education
March 3, 2023
History
March 6, 2023
Political Science
March 13, 2023
Mathematics
March 15, 2023
Economics
March 17, 2023
Human Ecology and Family Sciences
March 20, 2023
Thang-ta
March 23, 2023
Fine Arts
March 25, 2023
Geography
March 28, 2023
Philosophy
March 30, 2023
Music
April 1, 2023
Elective Language
The Class 12 Manipur board exam last year was held in April-May and results were declared on June 6.