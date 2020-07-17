Manipur 12th Result 2020: List Of Toppers In Science, Arts And Commerce

  • Home
Manipur Board 12th Result 2020 has been declared on the official website, manresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 1:59 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Manipur 12th Result 2020: List Of Toppers
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, has declared Manipur HSE result 2020 on the official website, manresults.nic.in. Results can be viewed using roll number mentioned on the admit card or hall ticket. This year, Archana Hijam has topped in the science stream with 97%. Khomdram Menaka Devi with 92.8% topped in the arts stream. Justina Yendrembam with 89.6% marks topped in the commerce stream.

Manipur 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Manipur HSE Result 2020: List of Toppers:

Science

Name

School

Total Marks

Percentage

Archana Hijam

Meci Explorer Academy, Changangei

485

97%

Maisnam Tanushree Devi

Comet School, Changangei

483

96.6%

Robertson Moirangthem

Comet School, Changangei

479

95.8%

Arts

Khomdram Menaka Devi

T.G. Higher Secondary School, Imphal

464

92.8%


Vikash Paonam

Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham

446

89.2%

PH. Firoj

C.C. Higher Secondary School, Imphal

445

89%

Commerce

Justina Yendrembam

T.G. Higher Secondary School, Imphal

448

89.6

Kanonbala Yumnam

SDJM Higher Secondary School, Paona Bazar

442

88.4%

Thounaojam Pathousana Luwang

Sangai Higher Secondary School, Chumbreithong

429

85.8%


This year, 108 students have secured 100 marks in the Manipuri language, their mother tongue.

To check Manipur 12th result 2020, go to the link mentioned above and enter your roll number. Some private portals may also host Manipur HSE result. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authenticity.

The board is expected to announce dates and a detailed schedule for the compartment exams, or re-tests, soon.

