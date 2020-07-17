Manipur 12th Result 2020: List Of Toppers In Science, Arts And Commerce

Image credit: Shutterstock Manipur 12th Result 2020: List Of Toppers

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, has declared Manipur HSE result 2020 on the official website, manresults.nic.in. Results can be viewed using roll number mentioned on the admit card or hall ticket. This year, Archana Hijam has topped in the science stream with 97%. Khomdram Menaka Devi with 92.8% topped in the arts stream. Justina Yendrembam with 89.6% marks topped in the commerce stream.

Manipur 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Manipur HSE Result 2020: List of Toppers:

Science Name School Total Marks Percentage Archana Hijam Meci Explorer Academy, Changangei 485 97% Maisnam Tanushree Devi Comet School, Changangei 483 96.6% Robertson Moirangthem Comet School, Changangei 479 95.8% Arts Khomdram Menaka Devi T.G. Higher Secondary School, Imphal 464 92.8%

Vikash Paonam Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham 446 89.2% PH. Firoj C.C. Higher Secondary School, Imphal 445 89% Commerce Justina Yendrembam T.G. Higher Secondary School, Imphal 448 89.6 Kanonbala Yumnam SDJM Higher Secondary School, Paona Bazar 442 88.4% Thounaojam Pathousana Luwang Sangai Higher Secondary School, Chumbreithong 429 85.8%





This year, 108 students have secured 100 marks in the Manipuri language, their mother tongue.

To check Manipur 12th result 2020, go to the link mentioned above and enter your roll number. Some private portals may also host Manipur HSE result. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authenticity.

The board is expected to announce dates and a detailed schedule for the compartment exams, or re-tests, soon.