Manipur 12th Result 2020: List Of Toppers In Science, Arts And Commerce
Manipur Board 12th Result 2020 has been declared on the official website, manresults.nic.in.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, has declared Manipur HSE result 2020 on the official website, manresults.nic.in. Results can be viewed using roll number mentioned on the admit card or hall ticket. This year, Archana Hijam has topped in the science stream with 97%. Khomdram Menaka Devi with 92.8% topped in the arts stream. Justina Yendrembam with 89.6% marks topped in the commerce stream.
Manipur 12th Result 2020: Direct Link
Manipur HSE Result 2020: List of Toppers:
Science
Name
School
Total Marks
Percentage
Archana Hijam
Meci Explorer Academy, Changangei
485
97%
Maisnam Tanushree Devi
Comet School, Changangei
483
96.6%
Robertson Moirangthem
Comet School, Changangei
479
95.8%
Arts
Khomdram Menaka Devi
T.G. Higher Secondary School, Imphal
464
92.8%
Vikash Paonam
Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham
446
89.2%
PH. Firoj
C.C. Higher Secondary School, Imphal
445
89%
Commerce
Justina Yendrembam
T.G. Higher Secondary School, Imphal
448
89.6
Kanonbala Yumnam
SDJM Higher Secondary School, Paona Bazar
442
88.4%
Thounaojam Pathousana Luwang
Sangai Higher Secondary School, Chumbreithong
429
85.8%
This year, 108 students have secured 100 marks in the Manipuri language, their mother tongue.
To check Manipur 12th result 2020, go to the link mentioned above and enter your roll number. Some private portals may also host Manipur HSE result. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authenticity.
The board is expected to announce dates and a detailed schedule for the compartment exams, or re-tests, soon.