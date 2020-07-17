Manipur 12th result 2020 declared on manresults.nic.in

Manipur Board has announced class 12 results. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) announced class 12 results today at 1 pm. The result is available on the official results portal, 'manresults.nic.in'. Students can check their result by using their board exam details.

Manipur 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Manipur 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step One: Go to official website: manresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on Class 12 result link.

Step three: Enter your board exam details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Manipur Board of Secondary Education has already announced class 10 results. Manipur 10th result was announced on June 15, 2020. This year, the overall pass percentage in class 10 was 65.34 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 70.88 per cent and for girls it was 66.75 per cent.

This year Manipur Board class 12 results has been delayed due to the postponement of two papers which were eventually conducted on July 6 and July 7. In 2019, Manipur Board result was announced in May.