Manipur 10th Compartmental Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
Candidates need to enter their roll number to access their Manipur HSLC compartmental results.
Manipur Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has announced the Class 10 compartmental exam result 2022. Candidates can check and download the Manipur HSLC compartmental result through the official website – manresults.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their roll number to access their Manipur HSLC compartmental results. It is mandatory for candidates to download and take the printout of the BOSEM Class 10 compartmental exam result for further need.
Manipur Class 10 Compartmental Exam Result 2022 Direct Link
The pass percentage for the Manipur Board Class 10th compartment exam is 98.40 per cent. The HSLC mark sheet 2022 for the compartment exam will be shared on October 10, 2022.
Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website – manresults.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘ Manipur HSLC Improvement Result 2022’ link.
- Enter the roll number and click on submit.
- The Manipur Class 10 compartment exam result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.