Manipur 10th Compartmental Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates can check and download the Manipur HSLC compartmental result through the official website – manresults.nic.in.

Manipur Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has announced the Class 10 compartmental exam result 2022. Candidates can check and download the Manipur HSLC compartmental result through the official website – manresults.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their roll number to access their Manipur HSLC compartmental results. It is mandatory for candidates to download and take the printout of the BOSEM Class 10 compartmental exam result for further need.

Manipur Class 10 Compartmental Exam Result 2022 Direct Link

The pass percentage for the Manipur Board Class 10th compartment exam is 98.40 per cent. The HSLC mark sheet 2022 for the compartment exam will be shared on October 10, 2022.

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Check