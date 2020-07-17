Manipur: 108 Students Secure 100 Marks In Class 12 Manipuri Language Exam

108 students have secured 100 marks in the Manipuri language paper in Class 12 board exam held by the Council Of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM). Manipur Class 12th board exam result has been declared.

Manipur Class 12 Result

Class 12 result has been declared for the three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce.

Khomdram Menaka Devi has topped the Manipur Class 12 Arts exam. She has secured 464 marks in total.

Justina Yendrembam has topped Manipur Class 12 Commerce exam. She has secured 448 marks in total.

Archana Hijam, a student of MECI Explorer Academy, Changangei, Ucheckon, Imphal West has topped the Class 12 Science exam. She has secured 485 marks in total.

This year Manipur Board class 12 results has been delayed due to the postponement of two papers which were eventually conducted on July 6 and July 7. In 2019, Manipur Board result was announced in May.



Manipur Board of Secondary Education has already announced class 10 results. Manipur 10th result was announced on June 15, 2020. This year, the overall pass percentage in class 10 was 65.34 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 70.88 per cent and for girls it was 66.75 per cent.