Manipal Entrance Test Scorecard Released At Results.manipal.edu

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education, or MAHE, has released the scorecards of the entrance tests held between August 1 and August 12. The Manipal Entrance Test, or MET, is held for admission to various programmes at the academy. Students appearing for the MET can download their scorecards from the official result website of MAHE -- results.manipal.edu. To download the scorecard, students can use their application numbers and the system-generated password. More than two lakh students took the MET online this year.

MAHE had conducted the MET this year in online remote-proctored mode due to the circumstances arising out of COVID-19. Students taking the test were able to check their scores at the end of the online test. However, the merit list is yet to be released by the exam conducting body. The merit list will be issued online on the academy’s website. With the help of the MET merit list, students will be able to check their secured ranks and appear for online counselling.

To Download MET Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website -- results.manipal.edu

Step 2: Insert the MET application numbers and online test booking system, or OTBS, password in the spaces provided

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and access the MET scorecard

MET was held for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. It comprised 200 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English and General Aptitude. Admissions to the academy will be on the basis of scores in the entrance test (60% weightage) and marks secured in 10+2 qualifying exam (40% weightage).