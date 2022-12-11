  • Home
Manipal Academy of Higher Education Establishes Centre For Kannada, Regional Languages

On the occasion of Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas on December 11, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has announced the starting of a Centre for Kannada and Regional Languages.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 11, 2022 12:08 pm IST

MAHE has announced the starting of acentre for Kannada and regional languages
Mangaluru:

On the occasion of Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas on December 11, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has announced the starting of a Centre for Kannada and Regional Languages. The announcement comes in the wake of the recent UGC declaration of the birth anniversary of the famous Tamil poet, Indian freedom fighter and polyglot, Chinnaswami Subramania Bharathi as a commemorative day for Indian languages and to create a conducive environment for learning of Indian languages in educational institutions, a release from MAHE said.

MAHE looks forward to contributing to national and international goals of harnessing linguistic diversity given its impact on United Nations Sustainable Development Groups (UNSDGs) by establishing a dedicated Centre for Karnataka’s languages, especially Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Beary and Kodava, the release said.

The Centre for Kannada and Regional Language Studies, which will be housed in the Department of Languages (DoL) at MAHE, will have teaching and research clusters focusing on language pedagogy, translation, and literary arts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
