Mangalore University Becomes Most Sustainable Campus In India: Green Metric

A total of 31 Indian universities made up to the global list including IIT Roorkee, IIM Ahmedabad, NIT Silchar, and NIT Karnataka.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 9, 2020 4:49 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Mangalore University ranked in global list
New Delhi:

The Mangalore University in Karnataka is ranked 1st in the country-wise and 139th in the world-wide ranking of Most Sustainable University 2020 by Green Metric. A total of 31 Indian universities made up to the global list which provides an online assessment of annual campus sustainability performance. The Netherland-based Wageningen University & Research bagged the first position in the global list.

The list ranks countries on the basis of six indicators. Mangalore University scored a total of 7200 points; Setting and Infrastructure (1250 points), Energy and Climate Change (1400 points), Waste Management(1050 points), Water Management (725 points), Transportation Management (1275 points), and Education and Research Sustainability (1500 points).

Green Metric: 5 Most Sustainable Universities In India

Mangalore University (rank- 139)

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (rank- 168)

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (rank- 169)

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar (rank - 275)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee (rank- 319)

Congratulating NIT Silchar, who stood 6th in the national rankings, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on social media “ Extremely happy to share that NIT Silchar secured 6th position in India and 275th worldwide in the UI GreenMetric 2020. 922 universities from 84 countries participated in the rankings. Congrats to Mr Sivaji Bandyopadhyay - Director, NIT Silchar on this achievement”.

This time 912 universities from 84 countries participated in the ranking process, while in 2019 only 132 universities took part.

The Green Metric invites universities to participate in the annual ranking process. It also allows the universities to register themselves at their official website greenmetric.ui.ac.id.

