Mandvi Singh Appointed First Vice-Chancellor Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya

Image credit: File Photo Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Mandvi Singh as the first vice-chancellor of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSVV) in Lucknow. "Prof Singh, former VC, Indira Kala Sangeet University, Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh, has been made (the) first VC of the BSVV after approval of the Governor," an order issued by Principal Secretary (Culture) Mukesh Kumar Meshram said.

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya offers courses on music education in vocal music, instrumental, rhythms, dance, musicology and research and applied music. It was earlier known as Bhatkhande Music Institute.

Established in 1926 by Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, it was declared a deemed university by the University Grants Commission in 2000. It was upgraded into a state university in 2022 through the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Act.

