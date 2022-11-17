  • Home
  • Education
  • Mandvi Singh Appointed First Vice-Chancellor Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya

Mandvi Singh Appointed First Vice-Chancellor Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya offers courses on music education in vocal music, instrumental, rhythms, dance, musicology and research and applied music

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 12:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

UGC To Hold Workshop On Draft National Credit Framework To Create Awareness Among Stakeholders
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Involving Students, Educational Institutions In G20 Education Working Group
G20 Leaders Vow To Support Developing Nations To Rebuild More Accessible And Effective Education Systems
Entry Of Women Candidates Permitted In Certain Branches Of Indian Navy University: Centre To Delhi High Court
Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal Co-Chair First Virtual Global Skill Summit To Facilitate Overseas Mobility
Jammu And Kashmir: 20 Girls Selected For Army-Sponsored IT Education Course
Mandvi Singh Appointed First Vice-Chancellor Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya
Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya
Image credit: File Photo
Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Mandvi Singh as the first vice-chancellor of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSVV) in Lucknow. "Prof Singh, former VC, Indira Kala Sangeet University, Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh, has been made (the) first VC of the BSVV after approval of the Governor," an order issued by Principal Secretary (Culture) Mukesh Kumar Meshram said.

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya offers courses on music education in vocal music, instrumental, rhythms, dance, musicology and research and applied music. It was earlier known as Bhatkhande Music Institute.

Established in 1926 by Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, it was declared a deemed university by the University Grants Commission in 2000. It was upgraded into a state university in 2022 through the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Act.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Pgcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Pgcet-sche.aptonline.in
IIM Bangalore Achieves 100 Per Cent Summer Placements
IIM Bangalore Achieves 100 Per Cent Summer Placements
Karnataka KEA Announces NEET PG counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
Karnataka KEA Announces NEET PG counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
Karnataka KCET 2022 Round Two Web Option Entry Begins Today At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka KCET 2022 Round Two Web Option Entry Begins Today At Kea.kar.nic.in
DU UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Registration Against Special Cut-Off Ends Today At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Registration Against Special Cut-Off Ends Today At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................