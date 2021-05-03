  • Home
The applicants who took the admission test on April 25 can check their entrance exam results at atmaaims.com. ATMA 2021 was held AI and live human-proctored home-based online test.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2021 4:21 pm IST

ATMA result announced at atmaaims.com
New Delhi:

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the result for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) today. The applicants who took the admission test on April 25 can check their entrance exam results at atmaaims.com. ATMA 2021 was held AI and live human-proctored home-based online test. Candidates can print and download the ATMA result using their login IDs.

UPDATE: ITM Business School PGDM Applications Open. Apply here

ATMA Result: Direct Link

ATMA score card will bear details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA 2021 Result: How To Check

Step 1 Visit the official website -- atmaaims.com

Step 2 Click on ATMA 2021 result link

Step 3 Enter login details using username and password

Step 4 ATMA result card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 Download ATMA result card for further use

ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes. Candidates qualifying the entrance test can take the admission process further.

