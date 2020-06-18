Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter result date 2020: How To Check Telangana Intermediate Results At tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is going to declare TS Inter results 2020 today, June 18, at 3 pm, on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Results will also be available on unofficial websites; including manabadi.com, and examresults.net. TS Inter Result 2020 will be announced by Telangana Education Minister Smt. P.Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed results this year as the board had to postpone exams for Geography and Modern Language Papers. Exams for the remaining two papers were scheduled on March 23 but conducted finally on June 3.

This year, more than 9 lakh students are waiting for the Telangana Intermediate result. More than 4 lakh students have appeared in the second or final year exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

TS Inter Result 2020: How To Check

In order to check TS Inter result from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, or results.cgg.gov.in, candidates must follow the step mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Find and click on the result link

Step 3: Select course type (General/Vocational)

Step 4: Enter required login credentials

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ icon. Result will appear on the screen.

TS Inter Result 2020 Manabadi

Apart from official websites, TS Inter results will also be available on partner websites, including manabadi.com and examresults.net

However, it is advisable for candidates to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication.

Last year, Ts Inter results for first and second years were announced together in April. Pass percentage of first-year students was 59.8% and for the second-year, it was 65%.