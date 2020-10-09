  • Home
AP POLYCET Result 2020 Announced @Polycetap.nic.in, Direct Link Here

AP POLYCET Results: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has announced AP POLYCET result 2020 on the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 9, 2020 2:45 pm IST

AP POLYCET Result 2020 Announced @Polycetap.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP POLYCET Result: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has announced AP POLYCET result 2020 on the official website, polycatep.nic.in. Candidates who took the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check their results using roll number and date of birth. The AP POLYCET exam was held on September 27, in pen and paper-based mode, at 41 exam centres in Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from the official website the AP POLYCET Results and AP POLYCET Cut Off marks are also available at Manabadi.

Here’s The Direct Link

1602234538395

Candidates can check their results from unofficial websites like Manabadi but are advised to cross-check the results from the official website when it is available.

AP POLYCET exam is a state-level entrance test held for students aspiring to get into technical and engineering courses offered by colleges of the State.

1602234540088

AP POLYCET Result: How To Download

Follow these steps mentioned below to check AP POLYCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website- polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Key in your roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on the submit icon.

Step 4: AP POLYCET results 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download AP POLYCET result 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

