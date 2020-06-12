Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter Results 2020: How To Check Andhra Intermediate Results

Board Of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, has declared AP Inter results for Class 11 and Class 12 students. The results are now available on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in,and partner websites, including manabadi.co.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, and examresults.net. To check AP 2020 inter results, candidates will be required to use their hall ticket number and date of birth as login credentials. This year, AP Intermediate results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Results will also be available on AP Intermediate Results Apps, including Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, and People's First Mobile App.

The board usually conducts intermediate exams in March and declares results in April. This year, however, two papers were postponed and exams for those papers were conducted on June 3.

AP Inter Result 2020: How To Check

In order to check AP Inter Results from BIEAP official candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website (or find the direct link below).

Step 2: Enter hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 3: Click on submit.

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

To Check AP Inter results on unofficial websites including Manabadi.co.in, follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the link above

Step 2: Select year (first year or second year)

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

It is advisable for the candidates that they cross-check their results on the official website for authentication.