Man Held For Helping Sister, Others In Final Diploma Examination

Cheating case registered on a man for helping his sister in diploma exam

A man has been arrested for helping his sister and others in the final exam of their diploma in elementary education here, police said Wednesday. A case has been registered in this regard under Section 417 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 66 D (Cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act and the Pariksha Adhiniyam, police said, adding both Tarun Singh and his sister have been sent to judicial custody.

Singh was caught while helping his sister and other examinees in the paper being conducted at Champa Agrawal Inter College, Mathura, on Tuesday.

His three associates have absconded, Superintendent of Police (SP) Martand Prakash Singh said, adding efforts are on to nab them. Centre Superintendent Principal RK Maheshwari confiscated Singh’s phone when he was operating it “in a doubtful manner” outside the examination centre, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal Mahendra Kumar Singh said.

According to the principal, the mobile phone recovered from the accused also contained paper from the exam that was conducted on Monday.

