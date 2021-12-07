Man, Daughter Held In NEET Solver Gang Case

Police here arrested a man and his daughter in connection with the NEET solver gang case.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 12:03 pm IST

Varanasi:

Police here arrested a man and his daughter in connection with the NEET solver gang case. Solvers are those who impersonate the actual candidate and take an entrance test, in this case it being the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), a qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges.

This gang was exposed after the arrest of Julie Kumari, a student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who was taking the examination at the place of another student. Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said on Monday that this is the first arrest of a candidate in the NEET solver gang case. Gopal Vishwas, a resident of Dhulai district of Tripura, was arrested after getting evidence of his connection with the solver gang, he said.

The Commissioner of Police said that during interrogation, Vishwas has admitted that he had contacted Tripura's Pradipta Bhattacharya and Mrityunjay Devnath to get his daughter admitted to the medical course. The deal was fixed for Rs 50 lakh.

