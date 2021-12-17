  • Home
  Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Education Department Officials As Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index

Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Education Department Officials As Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index

West Bengal has occupied the top position and Bihar languished at the bottom in the 'large states' category on the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' -- an indicator of literacy among children below 10 years.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 5:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Education Department Officials As Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index
Mamata Banerjee congratulates Education Department as West Bengal tops in Literacy Index
Kolkata:

With West Bengal having topped the charts among large states in 'Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Index', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended her wishes to teachers, parents and officials of the education department.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Banerjee shared the "great news", attaching a media report that gave the details. "Great news for West Bengal! We have secured the top rank among larger states on the 'Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Index'. I congratulate all teachers, guardians and members of our Education Department for this outstanding achievement!" she tweeted.

West Bengal has occupied the top position and Bihar languished at the bottom in the 'large states' category on the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' -- an indicator of literacy among children below 10 years. There are four categories in which regions have been divided - large states, small states, union territories and North east.

The report was prepared by Institute for Competitiveness and released by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (each pm) chairman Bibek Debroy recently.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News Literacy in India
