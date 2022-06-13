  • Home
  Mamata Banerjee To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of State-Run Universities, West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill

The bill was passed after 182 members voted in favour of the legislation and 40 against it in the 294-member Assembly.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 4:51 pm IST

Mamata Banerjee To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of State-Run Universities, West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Assembly passed a bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of all state-run universities. This comes after the West Bengal cabinet on May 6 gave its approval to a proposal to make Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities. It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor to private universities and replace him with the state's education minister.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu, after introducing The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House, said there was "nothing wrong" in Chief Minister taking over as the chancellor.

ALSO READ | Move To Make CM State Universities' Chancellor Evokes Mixed Response From West Bengal Teachers' Bodies

Mr Basu said said , "Why can't the chief minister be the chancellor of state universities if the Prime Minister is the chancellor of a central university- Visva Bharati? You can go through the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission..."The governor, who is the present chancellor, has violated protocols on various occasions."

The bill was passed after 182 members voted in favour of the legislation and 40 against it in the 294-member Assembly.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Governor In War Of Words With Vice-Chancellors Over Functioning Of Universities

Opposing the bill, opposition BJP alleged that appointing the chief minister as chancellor would lead to direct "political interference" in the state's higher education system.

"The state government wants to control everything. The decision to appoint the CM as chancellor of universities is being taken to facilitate direct interference of the ruling party in the state's education system," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul alleged.

-With PTI Inputs

