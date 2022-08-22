  • Home
Making Girls, Boys Sit Together In Classroom Will Not Lead To Gender Equality: K Muraleedharan

K Muraleedharan in the state's heated debate over the Left government's gender-neutral policy in schools, said that making girls and boys sit together in the classroom will not lead to gender equality.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 1:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

Kozhikode:

Throwing his weight behind Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders on the raging debate in the state over the Left government's gender-neutral policy in schools, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Sunday said making girls and boys sit together in the classroom will not lead to gender equality. Terming the Left government's gender-neutral policy in education as a "wayward reform", the Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP said that when there was already a system in place which was functioning properly, what was the need to change it.

"Not everyone would welcome it. It is not just the IUML which is against it. Lot of people in Kerala have not accepted that concept. It is unnecessary," Mr Muraleedharan said while speaking to reporters here. He also said that the policy was also against the norms and beliefs of some and therefore, it should not be forced upon anyone. Instead, the state government should focus on ensuring the safety and security of women.

Recently, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticised the stand of certain IUML leaders on the state government's gender-neutral policy, alleging that they were trying to mislead the people and sought to know why they are afraid of equal opportunity for women in the society. Mr Sivankutty had also made it clear that if it was the case of gender-neutral uniform or mixed schools, the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M)-led government does not impose any compulsion on anyone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

