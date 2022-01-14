'Make A Decision At The Earliest': Worried GATE 2022 Aspirants Request On Twitter

GATE 2022 aspirants request a decision on the exam (representational)

With no official update as to the conduct of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022), worried aspirants across the country have taken to Twitter to ask the administering body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, for a decision on GATE 2022 exam. While a few others have asked the institute to reopen the application window to allow them to change the GATE 2022 exam cities, several others demand postponement.

Latest: Discover Online Courses & Certifications from Top Providers such as coursera, Edx, etc. Start Now

Recommended: Advance your career with certificate programs from Google, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, and more. Know More

As per GATE exam date 2022, the tests have been scheduled to begin on February 5, 2022 and end on February 13, 2022. However, scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022.

IIT Kharagpur Director Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari, earlier this week, said that the institute is reviewing the situation and the decision on GATE exam will soon be taken. "We are consulting with our members associated with the GATE exam, and in constant touch with the administration, authorities, the decision on whether to conduct GATE exam or postponed will be taken soon. The candidates are advised to follow the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in only regarding the exam dates, hall ticket," the director added.

Saying that students are suffering a lot, a GATE aspirant said: “Request you to kindly make a decision at the earliest. Students are really suffering a lot.”

@IITKgp Request you to kindly make a decision at the earliest. Students are really suffering a lot. #Gate2022 — DeltaCron (@_din_djarin_) January 13, 2022

“It's a request to IIT KGP to give their decision on GATE EXAM 2022. At least tell the students straight if you are planning to conduct on the previous mentioned dates,” an aspirant said.

#Gate2022 It's a request to @IITKgp to give their decision on GATE EXAM 2022. Atleast tell the students straight if you are planning to conduct on the previous mentioned dates. #GATEExam #Gate2022 #iitkharagpur — Rahul gupta (@guptarahul2509) January 13, 2022

While another aspirant said: “Many students move to their hometown bcoz of 3rd wave. Plz open correction window so that we can change our exam center.”

@IITKgp

Many students move to their hometown bcoz of 3rd wave. Plz open correction window so that we can change our exam center. #Gate2022 #GATEExam — Ayesha khan (@khanaysha97) January 13, 2022

The GATE admit card which was supposed to be released on January 7, has been delayed and the official website says: “Date of Downloading GATE 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly.”

“Even if you are not in a position to release the admit cards now, can we atleast get clarity on the exam date? Or atleast give us a date when we can expect a update. Saying shortly and not an update for a week it's affecting us badly.We are losing our time,” a worried GATE aspirant said on Twitter.

#Gate2022 @IITKgp

Even if you are not in a position to release the admit cards now, can we atleast get clarity on the exam date? Or atleast give us a date when we can expect a update. Saying shortly and not an update for a week it's affecting us badly.We are losing our time — Riya (@RiyaA122) January 14, 2022