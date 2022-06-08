  • Home
  • Education
  • MAKAUT University Gets NBA Approval For 3 Engineering Courses

MAKAUT University Gets NBA Approval For 3 Engineering Courses

The courses for which MAKAUT has received the NBA accreditation are Undergraduate BTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology (IT), both accredited for three years.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 10:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Hike University Development Fee By Rs 300 From Academic Year 2022-23
IIFT Announces Admission Process For MA Economics, PhD Programmes; Apply Till June 25
IIT Jodhpur Launches New MTech Programme In Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality
Delhi University: 115 Unfair Means Cases Reported In Ongoing Examination Till June 7
JNU Vice-Chancellor Assures Teachers' Body To Synchronise Academic Calendar By December
Delhi University Goes Paperless On 'Surface And Administration' Level
MAKAUT University Gets NBA Approval For 3 Engineering Courses
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology gets NBA accreditation for 3 courses (representational)
Kolkata:

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has received the approval of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for three courses, a university official said Wednesday. The courses are Undergraduate BTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology (IT), both accredited for three years, MAKAUT Registrar Prof Partha Pratim Lahiri told PTI.

According to NBA, both the courses are accredited for the academic years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. The Post-Graduate Engineering programme in Biotechnology has been accredited for six years. According to NBA, the course is accredited up to June 30, 2028.

"We got the communication on June 6," Mr Lahiri said. The accreditation was conferred based on academic excellence, remarkable placement record, and advanced research facilities, the official said.

According to NBA, accreditation is a process of quality assurance and improvement, whereby a programme in an approved Institution is critically appraised to verify that the Institution or the programme continues to meet or exceed the norms and standards prescribed by the regulator from time to time.

The university started functioning in 2001 as the West Bengal University of Technology. It was renamed Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and has been functioning from its sprawling 40 acre campus at Haringhata.

The university conducts in-house courses, particularly in different cutting-edge areas of Engineering, Technology, Management, and Applied and Social Sciences.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha Government Increases Pre-Matric Scholarship For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Boarders
Odisha Government Increases Pre-Matric Scholarship For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Boarders
Higher Education Institutions Have Major Responsibility Of Transforming Impressionable Youth: President
Higher Education Institutions Have Major Responsibility Of Transforming Impressionable Youth: President
Teach Marathi In UP Schools For Better Job Prospects Of Students: Maharashtra BJP Leader To Yogi Adityanath
Teach Marathi In UP Schools For Better Job Prospects Of Students: Maharashtra BJP Leader To Yogi Adityanath
Meghalaya Board To Announce SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 On June 10
Meghalaya Board To Announce SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 On June 10
Delhi University To Hike University Development Fee By Rs 300 From Academic Year 2022-23
Delhi University To Hike University Development Fee By Rs 300 From Academic Year 2022-23
.......................... Advertisement ..........................