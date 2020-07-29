Mahresult.nic.in Result 2020: Maharashtra SSC Result Soon @ Sscresult.mkcl.org; Direct Link Here

The MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has declared the Maharashtra SSC results officially, and the same will be released soon on the official websites. A total of 15,75,103 students have qualified the SSC board exam in with the Maharashtra SSC results announced today. The SSC result has been announced in a press conference officially and the same is available online now for students to download. The Maharashtra SSC results will be announced online by 1.00 pm on mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. In the SSC results announced today, 95.30% students have cleared the SSC or Class 10 exam in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra SSC result 2020: Direct link

The candidates who are waiting for Maharashtra SSC result 2020 may click on this direct link provided here to download their results:

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 direct link 1

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 direct link 2

Maharashtra SSC result 2020: Where to check

Apart from the link provided above the Maharashtra SSC results can also be accessed from the following websites:

sscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

Along with these websites, the Maharashtra SSC results are also expected to be announced on third party private portal, examresutls.net.

Maharashtra SSC result 2020: How to check

If you are here to know about how to download your Maharashtra SSC results, follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Click on the direct link provided above

Step 2 : On next page, enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration

Step 3: Click submit

Step 4: Check your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

Total 5,39,373 students have been placed in the first division, followed by 5,50,809 students in second division, and 3,30,588 is third division in the SSC results 2020.

Among girls, the pass percentage is 96.99 per cent and among boys it is 93.90 per cent. Pass percentage among differently-abled students is 92.73 per cent.

Among the regions, Konkan region has recorded highest pass percentage with 98.77 per cent and Aurangabad has recorded lowest pass percentage at 92 per cent.