Maharashtra HSC Result Soon @ Mahresult.nic.in. Direct Links Here

Mahresult.nic.in 2020: Results for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHEC) Pune’s HSC results will be published today. The Maharashtra SSC results for Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan and other divisions for the exams held in February and March will be released today at 1 pm. Candidates will be able to download and take a printout of scorecard of their Maharashtra HSC result or Maharashtra 12th results from following websites: mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. The students should be ready with their registration details to download the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC result from the official websites.

"Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the results of the 12th examination held in February-March 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1.00 pm. Congratulations to all the 12th standard students and their parents in the state!," Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad tweeted yesterday, confirming HSC result date and time.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Direct links

Download your Maharashtra 12th results from these direct links:

Mahresult.nic.in

Hscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

Apart from the above mentioned official portals, according official sources, the Maharashtra HSC results are also expected to be hosted on private portals like examresults.net.

Candidates may also check the details on Maharashtra HSC results' on the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in .

The Maharashtra Board was able to conduct all the papers of Higher Secondary or Class 12 as per schedule over February and March. Maharashtra is among few state boards which were able to conclude the annual board exams for Class 12 students before the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns threw the academic activities out of gear in the country.

Last year, the Maharashtra HSC results were declared on May 28.

This year, the HSC results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns imposed in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra Class 12 results was 85.88 per cent last year.

The Board is yet to finalise a date for Secondary School Certificate or SSC result.