Global Teacher Prize Winner To Guide Maharashtra Teachers In Workshops

Ranjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020, will mentor teachers in Maharashtra through 'teacher inspiration' workshops on the use of modern technology in education, state Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Wednesday.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 7:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra:

"Through these workshops, teachers in the state will gain new confidence and work with more vigour. This initiative will also help change the way communities look at government schools," a statement quoted Mushrif as saying.

Disale, who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad primary school at Paritewadi in Solapur district, won the prize last year in recognition of his efforts for promoting education of girls and triggering a QR code-based "textbook revolution". Disale has been teaching students from over 1,400 schools in more than 143 countries through the novel initiative of the 'virtual field trip', it said, adding that he has mentored over 16,000 teachers to impart knowledge through technology.

Global Teacher Prize
