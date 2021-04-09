MET 2021 admit cards released

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has released Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2021) admit cards at manipal.edu/entrancetest. The candidates can download MET admit cards by logging in to the admission portal using their username and password. They will have to carry the printed admit cards to exam halls. The candidates will have to first select the slot for examination and then download their admit cards.

Steps To Download MET 2021 Admit Card

Step 1 Visit the official website manipal.edu/entrancetest

Step 2 Login to the MAHE online portal using application number and password

Step 3 Book the slot for the entrance exam

Step 4 Download the MET admit card

MET 2021 would be held in two phases. The Phase 1 exam will be conducted between April 16 to 20 for BTech, BPharma and DPharma courses and postgraduate course MSc Clinical Psychology.

MET 2021 Phase 2 exam will be conducted from June 9 to June 15 for admissions to BTech programs, BPharm, PharmD, BA Media and Communication and all BBA programs. It will also be held for admissions to the postgraduate courses MTech, ME, MPharm programs, PharmD, Post Baccalaureate, MA Media and Communication, PG Diploma in Corporate Communication, MA Film Art an Film Making, Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) programs, MA Audiology, MA Speech Language Processing, MSc Clinical Embryology, MSc Medical Biotechnology, MSc Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, MSc Systems Biology, MSc Genome Engineering, MSc Tissue Engineering, MSc by Research in Life Sciences and MPhil Clinical Psychology.

MET 2021 New Exam Pattern

Manipal Entrance Test will be held as per the new exam pattern issued by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education. The duration of the exam has been reduced from 3 hours to 2 hours.

The paper will have 60 multiple-choice and numerical-type questions. There will be 15 MCQ in Mathematics, 10 MCQ in Physics, 10 MCQ in Chemistry and 10 MCQ in English section.

Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will each have 5 numerical-type questions.