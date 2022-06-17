MAHE Declares MET Result 2022: How To Check Manipal BTech Result

Image credit: Shutterstock MAHE declares MET result 2022

MET Result 2022: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2022 result. The Manipal MET result 2022 has been declared on the official website-- manipal.edu. To access the MET 2022 result, candidates will need to enter their email id and password.

The rank list of MET 2022 contains the names of candidates declared qualified for BTech course in the participating institutes. The authorities have prepared the MET merit list 2022 on the basis of candidate's performance in the Manipal entrance test and Class 12 exams.

