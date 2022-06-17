  • Home
MAHE Declares MET Result 2022: How To Check Manipal BTech Result

MET Result 2022: To access the MET 2022 result, candidates will need to enter their email id and password.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 8:05 pm IST
MAHE declares MET result 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

MET Result 2022: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2022 result. The Manipal MET result 2022 has been declared on the official website-- manipal.edu. To access the MET 2022 result, candidates will need to enter their email id and password.

Suggested: Try MET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances. Use Now
Latest: MET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download
Also See: Top Engineering Colleges in India accepting MET score 2022. Check Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

The rank list of MET 2022 contains the names of candidates declared qualified for BTech course in the participating institutes. The authorities have prepared the MET merit list 2022 on the basis of candidate's performance in the Manipal entrance test and Class 12 exams.

MET Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website - manipal.edu, and click on the 'Apply' tab.
  • Login to your account by using your email id, password as mentioned on your Manipal MET application form.
  • MET merit list 2022 will appear on screen.
  • Download it and take a printout forfuture reference.
Manipal Entrance Test
