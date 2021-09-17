MAHE Announces Fee-Waiver Scheme For Students Who Lose Sole-Earning Parent

MAHE launches Ramdas M Pai Scholarship programme

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on Friday announced that the fee for all those students who have lost a sole earning parent during the course of the programme will be waived off. The scholarship scheme -- Ramdas M Pai Scholarship— will be effective in all other universities linked to Manipal from today onwards.

The scheme is open to the students of all undergraduate or postgraduate programmes.

The scholarship scheme, launched on the birthday of MAHE’s Chancellor Ramdas M Pai, is not just limited to COVID-19 victims.

MAHE had in June introduced a similar fee-waiver scheme for those who had lost their sole earning parent to Covid.

Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said: “Our new scholarship will come into effect from today, on the birthday of Dr Ramdas Pai, Chancellor of Manipal University. We believe, COVID-19 may be short lived but we want to extend this benefit to students for eternity as we go forward. The students who have lost their sole earning parent due to COVID-19 or any other mishap, will be supported through a complete fee waiver.”

“Earlier this year, we launched a fee waiver scheme for our COVID-19 affected students. For the covid scheme, we had about 50 to 52 students who availed the benefits of the scheme. This will surely benefit a large number of students,” Mr Venkatesh said.

About 50 students have so far applied for the fee-waiver scheme.