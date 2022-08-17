  • Home
  • Education
  • Manipal Academy Admission 2022-23: Details On MAHE UG, PG Programmes; Vacant Seats

Manipal Academy Admission 2022-23: Details On MAHE UG, PG Programmes; Vacant Seats

MAHE Admission: Candidates seeking admission to Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) can register online at manipal.edu and apply for the programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 5:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MAHE Announces Fee-Waiver Scheme For Students Who Lose Sole-Earning Parent
Vice President Addresses Manipal Academy’s MV Kamath Endowment Lecture
MET 2021 Application Form Released; Apply By March 2021
Three-Day Education Fair In Kolkata For Online Admission In Engineering And Technical Colleges
Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University Signs Agreement With Tata Power For Skill-Based Training
ICSI Certificate Courses Application Window Open; Apply Till August 31
Manipal Academy Admission 2022-23: Details On MAHE UG, PG Programmes; Vacant Seats
MAHE 2022-23 admission: Application window open at manipal.edu
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) online registration process for admission to programmes for the 2022-23 academic year. The online application portal for some courses including in BCom, BSc and BA is open. Candidates seeking admission to the MAHE can register online at manipal.edu and apply for the programmes.

To apply online, candidates will be first required to register with their names, email addresses, mobile numbers and the course of study. After the MAHE 2022 registration is complete, applicants will be provided with a login ID, and the candidates will have to login with the ID for completing the application process.

The academy is also admitting students on spot admission basis. Programmes including BPharm, MPharm, PharmD Post Baccalaureate, MSc Echocardiography, MSc Cardiac Catheterization and Interventional Technology, MSc Medical Imaging Technology, MSc Medical Laboratory Technology, MSc Renal Replacement Therapy and Dialysis Technology, MSc Tissue Engineering, MSc Systems Biology, MTech and ME.

MAHE Admission Spot Admission Details: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA Response Sheet, Direct Link
Live | NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA Response Sheet, Direct Link
CUET Phase 4 Exam: Technical Glitches Continue; Several Students Claim Exam Cancelled At Their Centres
CUET Phase 4 Exam: Technical Glitches Continue; Several Students Claim Exam Cancelled At Their Centres
Three-Day Education Fair In Kolkata For Online Admission In Engineering And Technical Colleges
Three-Day Education Fair In Kolkata For Online Admission In Engineering And Technical Colleges
Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University Signs Agreement With Tata Power For Skill-Based Training
Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University Signs Agreement With Tata Power For Skill-Based Training
TS LAWCET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank Card
TS LAWCET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................