Manipal Academy Admission 2022-23: Details On MAHE UG, PG Programmes; Vacant Seats

Image credit: Shutterstock MAHE 2022-23 admission: Application window open at manipal.edu

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) online registration process for admission to programmes for the 2022-23 academic year. The online application portal for some courses including in BCom, BSc and BA is open. Candidates seeking admission to the MAHE can register online at manipal.edu and apply for the programmes.

To apply online, candidates will be first required to register with their names, email addresses, mobile numbers and the course of study. After the MAHE 2022 registration is complete, applicants will be provided with a login ID, and the candidates will have to login with the ID for completing the application process.

The academy is also admitting students on spot admission basis. Programmes including BPharm, MPharm, PharmD Post Baccalaureate, MSc Echocardiography, MSc Cardiac Catheterization and Interventional Technology, MSc Medical Imaging Technology, MSc Medical Laboratory Technology, MSc Renal Replacement Therapy and Dialysis Technology, MSc Tissue Engineering, MSc Systems Biology, MTech and ME.

MAHE Admission Spot Admission Details: Direct Link