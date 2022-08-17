MAHE Admission 2022-23: Application Process At Manipal Academy Underway; Check Programmes, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock MAHE 2022-23 admission: Application window open at manipal.edu

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has started the online registration process for admission to programmes for the 2022-23 academic year. The online application portal for courses including Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), Supply Chain Management and BSc Data Science is open. Candidates seeking admission to the Manipal Centre of Business Practice (MCBP) can register online at manipal.edu/mcbp and apply for the programmes. The last date for online registration to BSc Data Science at MAHE is August 31.

To apply online, candidates will be first required to register with their names, email addresses, mobile numbers and the course of study. After the MAHE 2022 registration is complete, applicants will be provided with a login ID, and the candidates will have to login with the ID for completing the application process.

The five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), as per the MAHE official website, is meant for those candidates who have completed their Class12th from a recognized board with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks or those appearing in the relevant academic year. IPM Programme from MCBP is offered in MAHE Manipal Campus.

This three-year undergraduate BSc in Data Science course seeks to prepare the students who have qualified Class 12 to develop skills and abilities in the area of analytics with a strong focus and preparation based on Social Sciences, Humanities and Liberal Arts, a statement on the MAHE website added. Minimum 50 per cent marks in Class 12 is necessary for applying to MAHE’s BSc Data Science programme.

However, the Supply Chain Management programme at MAHE will be a 25-hour live online programme, conducted over the course of five weekends. The programme will start on August 27, 2022.