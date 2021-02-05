Mahatma Gandhi University Offers New MA Degree Programmes

Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam has started new masters’ degree programmes in several streams to meet shortage of skilled young researchers. New courses have been introduced under several streams including MSc Statistics in the School of Mathematics and Statistics, MSc Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the School of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, MSc Nanoscience and Technology (Physics), MSc Nanoscience Technology (Chemistry) in the School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, MTech Energy Science in the School of Energy Materials and MTech Nanoscience and Technology in the School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.

Interested candidates can apply at www.cat.mgu.ac.in. The registration fee is Rs 1100 for the unreserved candidates. 20 percent of the seats are reserved for All India Quota (AIQ). In addition, 20 percent of the seats have been reserved for foreign students. The admission process for the International students will be through the International Students Admission Committee(ISAC).

A total of 10 national candidates and two foreign candidates will be selected for new courses.

MTech in Energy Science

MTech in Energy Science will begin in March 2021. Initially only 10 national students and 2 foreign students will be admitted to the course. The size and scale of this programme will be expanded depending upon the interest shown by the students.

The students will get a chance to conduct research in international labs as a result of the many MoU’s Mahatma Gandhi University have already signed across the globe.The last date to apply for this course is February 28, 2021.

Eligibility criteria in Energy Science

The candidates must have done MSc in nanoscience and nanotechnology in Physics, Chemistry, Material science, Polymer science, electronics or communication, civil engineering or equivalent degrees.

The candidates can contact the officials at cat@mgu.ac.in or 0481 273 33595.