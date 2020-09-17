Mahatma Gandhi University Application For PG Courses Starts

  • Home
Mahatma Gandhi PG Admission 2020: The students seeking admission to the university and its affiliated colleges can apply online for the academic year 2020-21 at cap.mgu.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 8:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Kerala has opened the application window for the online registration of students for postgraduate admission to the university. The students seeking admission to the university and its affiliated colleges can apply online for the academic year 2020-21 at cap.mgu.ac.in. Candidates with an undergraduate degree will be eligible to apply for admission to PG programme in the university.

“Any candidate who desires to obtain admission for the first year Post Graduate Programme should compulsorily register online before the closure of registration, irrespective of the Category (General / SEBC / EWS / SC /ST / Malayalee students from Andaman and Nicobar Islands/International Students / Nominees from Union Territory of Lakshadweep / Sports / Cultural / PD / Management / Community Merit quotas),” read a statement from the MGU prospectus.

The details of application process including classification and categorisation of seats, reservation, preparation of rank lists of admission are mentioned in the prospectus. The application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card or net banking. The documents to be uploaded have to be scanned in desired formats.

Mahatma Gandhi University Admission 2020: To Apply

Step 1: Login at the website -- www.mgu.ac.in

Step 2: Fill the online application form

Step 3: Payment of registration fee

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Submit

